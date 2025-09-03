Hurley Seventh-Day Adventist Church celebrates 150th anniversary

The public is invited to help the Hurley Seventh-Day Adventist Church celebrate their 150th anniversary being held September 12-14. Renae Hansen | Editor The Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Hurley will be celebrating 150 years of faith and worship on September 12-14 and are inviting the public to join them in the weekend celebration. The weekend…