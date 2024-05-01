I-W All School Play a success

Detective Casey Nepture, left, played by I-W senior Elsey Thompson, listens to a suspect’s story (character Davina Arlington, played by I-W sophomore Alyssa Kirschenman) as the butler, Warwick, played by I-W freshman Bella Brumbaugh, looks on (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Irene-Wakonda students presented the play, “The Alibis” on Saturday, April 27. The production,…