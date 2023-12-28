I-W Christmas Concert held

A vocal jazz ensemble consisting of Maryn Lyngstad, Alyssa Kirschenman, Victoria Matthews, Kaden Kleinschmit, Savanna Hoxeng, Lydian Mews, Jocee Llewellyn, Emma Logue, and Elsey Thompson presented “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer The Junior and Senior High Christmas Concert at Irene-Wakonda High School was held Monday, Dec. 18, featuring…