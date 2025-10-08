The I-W Journalism Club is celebrating National Newspaper Week this week. Pictured displaying posters they put around the school this week in honor of Newspaper Week are some of the club’s members, including (left to right): Josie Llewelyn, Izabelah Brumbaugh, Mario Dmitrovic, Asher Johnston, Alyssa Kirschenman, and LaTika Blakey. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer…
Latest News
- Irene Rodeo named 2025 SDRA Rodeo of the Year
- Tripp Pulse brings home third place trophy at National Tractor Pedal Pull
- National Newspaper Week
- National 4-H Week: “Beyond Ready”
- Fall Fest at the Nest a hot, but fun, day for all
- I-W Journalism Club celebrating National Newspaper Week
- Marching Tornadoes take home gold in Menno
- Cornelius’s Conversion
- Cougars crush Chester, 58-6
- Cubs edge Parker football