I-W Journalism Club celebrating National Newspaper Week

Oct 8, 2025 | Home, News

The I-W Journalism Club is celebrating National Newspaper Week this week. Pictured displaying posters they put around the school this week in honor of Newspaper Week are some of the club’s members, including (left to right): Josie Llewelyn, Izabelah Brumbaugh, Mario Dmitrovic, Asher Johnston, Alyssa Kirschenman, and LaTika Blakey. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer…

