I-W music students attend SDSU Festival of Songs

Four Irene-Wakonda high school students participated in the 2025 Festival of Songs held at SDSU on Thursday, February 13. Representing Irene-Wakonda were (pictured left to right): Juniors Jocee Llewellyn and Alyssa Kirschenman, Sophomore Duncan Sharples-Schmidt, and Freshman Gavin Kirschenman.The Festival of Songs is an annual choral festival held at SDSU each year. Duncan Sharples-Schmidt and…