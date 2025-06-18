I-W student, graduate headed to Europe with SD Ambassadors of Music

I-W junior Duncan Sharples-Schmidt and 2024 I-W graduate Elsey Thompson are headed to Europe with the Ambassadors of Music program. They are among 124 talented high school students and graduates who will be performing in five countries in Europe. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | NCP Editor Irene-Wakonda junior Duncan Sharples-Schmidt and 2024 I-W graduate Elsey…
