Irene American Legion and Auxiliary host Big Paws Canine Foundation program presentation

Oct 15, 2025 | Home, News

Gail Dickerson, director of Operation Midwest Big Paws Canine Foundation, was presented with a monetary donation from both the Irene American Legion and the Auxiliary. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the Irene American Legion and the Auxiliary together sponsored Gail Dickerson, director of the Operation Midwest Big Paws Canine Foundation,…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here