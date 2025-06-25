Irene Bar and Grill closing their doors this weekend

Jun 25, 2025

Renae Hansen | Editor In a letter posted by the Irene Mayor and City Council, it was announced that the Irene Bar and Grill will be closing their doors effective June 29, 2025. Citing multiple determining factors, the letter said that it has become impossible for them to continue to keep the business going. “It…

