Irene dedicates memorial to their namesake

The memorial honoring Irene’s namesake, Irene Fry-Hartwell, is located outside of the Irene Community Center. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The town of Irene dedicated a memorial to its namesake, Irene Fry-Hartwell, as part of their Memorial Day program on Monday, May 26.The town of Irene got its start in 1893, when Jacob Schaetzel,…