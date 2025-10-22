Irene holds second annual Fall Fest in the Park

Oct 22, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Owen Luke runs through the football course game provided by the Irene-Wakonda Varsity football team. Irene kicked off fall in style at their second annual Fall Fest in the Park on Saturday, October 11. The fun included bouncy houses sponsored by Irene Community Development, Touch a Truck organized by Irene First Responders, a corn pit…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here