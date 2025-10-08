Irene Rodeo named 2025 SDRA Rodeo of the Year

Grady Hemmingson of Bradley, SD shows how bareback riding should be done at the 2024 Irene Rodeo. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Renae Hansen | Editor Congratulations to the Irene Rodeo Association on being named the 2025 South Dakota Rodeo Association (SDRA) Rodeo of the Year! The award is based on votes from rodeo contestants, and the Irene…