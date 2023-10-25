Irene-Wakonda FCCLA has 35 members this fall

Irene-Wakonda’s FCCLA leadership team recently attended the Fall Conference, where they had two days of leadership training (photo/submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer This year, the Irene-Wakonda Chapter of FCCLA has 35 members in grades 7 through 12. Officers this year include seniors Jenna Sees, Kaitlynn Mellem, and Emma Logue, junior Mady Peterson, and sophomores Lydian…