Irene-Wakonda mourns the loss of Superintendent Hutchison

The Irene-Wakonda School students and staff showed their support last week, saying “Celebrating the life of our “SUPER”intendent Hutch! You will be missed greatly.” (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor The Irene-Wakonda school district is mourning the loss of Superintendent Dave Hutchison, who lost his year-long battle with cancer earlier this month. The school announced his…