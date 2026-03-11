Irene-Wakonda music department raising funds for New York trip

The Italian sodas and iced coffee were a hit with the guests. (Photo/Kevin Volk) The Irene-Wakonda music department held a Pancake Feed/Coffee Bar during the music contest recitals held at the Irene School on Saturday, March 7 as a fundraiser for their upcoming music and band trip. In addition to a delicious breakfast, the coffee…