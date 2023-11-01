Irene-Wakonda’s Oral Interp team preparing for Districts

Riva Sharples | Writer This year, three students are participating in Oral Interpretation at the Irene-Wakonda High School. Those students include senior Nadia Logue, junior Emma Logue, and freshman Duncan Sharples-Schmidt.The team will be attending Districts in Vermillion on November 8. Nadia Logue will be competing in the Dramatic Division, Emma Logue in Poetry, and…

