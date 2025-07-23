Renae Hansen | Editor Hot Hurley Nights kicks off on Friday, and there are several changes taking place this year with probably the most anticipated being the return of the Burnout Contest. It’s been several years since the contest was held, but it’s back bigger and better than ever this year in it’s new location…
Latest News
- It’s back! Burnout Contest makes a return to Hot Hurley Nights
- Governor Rhoden visits Viborg for Danish Days
- Local FCCLA students attend National Leadership Conference
- Sorlien honored with Lifetime Achievement Award
- “Raise the Roof” project completed just in time for Danish Days
- Marion School Board meets
- Kathryn Lynn Eberle Nielson
- Another Miracle
- Pamela Nelson
- Ruby Waltner