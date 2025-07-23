It’s back! Burnout Contest makes a return to Hot Hurley Nights

Jul 23, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Renae Hansen | Editor Hot Hurley Nights kicks off on Friday, and there are several changes taking place this year with probably the most anticipated being the return of the Burnout Contest. It’s been several years since the contest was held, but it’s back bigger and better than ever this year in it’s new location…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here