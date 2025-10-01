IW cross country hosts Color Run 5K/3K Run-Walk

Oct 1, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Brent Mutchelknaus gets the participants ready to run. (Photo/Laura Lyngstad) Laura Lyngstad | Writer The Irene-Wakonda cross country team hosted their first Color Run 5K/3K Run-Walk on Saturday, September 27, with proceeds going to help the Eagles Laces and Lunches program and to the IW cross country team. Over 100 participants came to support the…

