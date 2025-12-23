Jones Food Center shoppers round up to help local food pantry

Dec 23, 2025

Employees of Jones Food Center and Rivers Edge Bank present the Northern Turner County Food Pantry with a check for $3,120 that was raised through customers rounding up their purchases and matching funds from the two businesses. (Photo/Submitted) $3,120 raised for Northern Turner County Food Pantry Renae Hansen | Editor The holidays will be a…

