Jongeling retiring from Chancellor Fire Department after 61 years

Harvey Jongeling has decided to retire from the Chancellor Fire Department after serving for an amazing 61 years! (Photo/Submitted) After 61 years of dedicated service to the Chancellor Community Fire Department, Harvey Jongeling has decided to retire.Jongeling was honored with the 2024 SDFA Lifetime Membership Award at the South Dakota State Fire School held in…