Keeping the next generation on the farm in South Dakota

Troy Schwans | NCP Editor Agriculture has long been the backbone of South Dakota’s economy and rural communities, but one challenge continues to grow across the state – keeping young farmers on the land. Rising costs, tight profit margins and barriers to entry make it increasingly difficult for the next generation to begin or sustain…
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