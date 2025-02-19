Pastor Cody Hanssen with wife Kelly and children Ellli and Everett. Baby #3 is due this July. (Photo/Submitted) Cody Hanssen Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Late last year, Calvary Reformed Church in Monroe was on the search for a new senior pastor and Cody Hanssen answered the call.Cody first felt led to be a pastor…
Latest News
- Faith, Hope and the Henry Tree
- I-W music students attend SDSU Festival of Songs
- Sheridan College’s Tayler Coleman receives statewide recognition
- Sundogs illuminate chilly winter sky
- Over three decades later, local TOPS chapter going strong
- The soup was on at Hurley Fire Department’s annual dinner
- Know your Neighbor
- Lady Cougars keep the streak alive with back-to-back wins
- Cougars split week’s matchups
- Eagles girls lose two