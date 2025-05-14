Brad Georgeson Monique R. Hurtado | Writer In honor of National Emergency Medical Services week, this month’s Know your Neighbor is featuring one who has immersed himself in serving the community at large for over twenty years—Brad Georgeson.Brad Georgeson, a lifelong resident of Turner County, grew up in the Turkey Ridge area before later moving…
Latest News
- Centerville High School first of area graduations
- Knudson presented Citizenship Award
- Glenn Muller of Davis named 2025 Governor’s Ag Ambassador
- May is National Stroke Awareness Month
- Know your neighbor
- Lila Lee Smit
- Laurel J. Luke
- Mary
- Barbara Ellen Christensen
- Cougar softball struggles through challenging week