The New Era’s own, Alan Astleford Renae Hansen | Editor With Marion’s Summer Celebration taking place this weekend, we thought it would be the opportune time to feature a familiar name to our readers, Alan Astleford. Alan has been a writer for The New Era for several years and helps keep our readers up to…
Latest News
- Summer celebrations kick off in Marion this weekend!
- Turner County breaks ground on new courthouse
- Marion School remodeling project underway
- Know your Neighbor
- Ryan Penning serving as Turner County Coroner
- Saying goodbye to the old Irene School
- I-W student, graduate headed to Europe with SD Ambassadors of Music
- Dennis Ralph Kenobbie
- Lucille Marie (Sampson) Weismann
- Glen R. Wollman