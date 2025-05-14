Knudson presented Citizenship Award

(LEFT) Centerville Police Chief Lon Hatcher presents Centerville business owner Troy Knudson with a Citizenship Award. (Photo/Submitted) Centerville Police Chief Hatcher recognized Troy Knudson and presented him with a Citizenship Award at the May 5 Centerville City Council meeting.A Centerville citizen and business owner, Knudson distinguished himself by voluntarily responding to physically assist Centerville Police…