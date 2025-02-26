Knutson named as finalist for Golden Owl Award

VH FFA Advisor Nathan Knutson was named as the District 3 finalist for the Golden Owl Award. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor Viborg-Hurley FFA advisor Nathan Knutson was named as a finalist for the 2024-2025 Golden Owl Award at a presentation in front of his students and other staff on Tuesday, February 18. Knutson…
