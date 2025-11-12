Kobee Strong Forever

Nov 12, 2025 | Features, Home, News

Kobee Sherman touched the lives of many young people by coaching at the Viborg-Hurley School after his cancer diagnosis. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Kobee Sherman’s legacy lives on Renae Hansen | Editor Kobee Sherman’s two-year battle with osteosarcoma has come to an end, but the 19 year old leaves a legacy that will live on for years…

