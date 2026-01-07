Kobee’s dream lives on at the Midwest Miracles Classic

During introductions, Viborg-Hurley’s Jake Austin and Kayden Thibodeau-Lindemann acknowledged Kobee’s presence there at the Classic. (Photo/Faydra Christensen) Faydra Christensen | Viborg-Hurley Sports What began as a daunting high school senior project — and a deeply personal dream — has grown into a wildly successful basketball classic built on love, strength, and unwavering support. On Saturday,…