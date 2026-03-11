Lady Tornadoes punch their ticket to State!

Centerville head coach Tucker Tornberg celebrates the Tornado’s SoDak 16 victory over the Highmore-Harold Pirates last Thursday night. The win secured the Tornadoes a spot in the State B Girls’ Basketball tournament to be held in Brookings this weekend. Good luck Tornadoes! (Photo/Tricia Eide) …
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