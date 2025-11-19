Irene-Wakonda’s writer and photographer for the New Era, Laura Lyngstad, and her family. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor Many of us are familiar with the amazing photography skills of Laura Lyngstad from Irene, so when it came time to find a sports photographer for the Irene-Wakonda School, here at the New Era we knew exactly…
Latest News
- Phoenix soar in Class 9AA football Championship
- Friendly conversation sparks a big win for Hurley’s kids
- We Are Alike: Dr. Carol Nelson publishes memoir
- Fallen Heroes Bridge Dedication honors those who gave all
- Spring Valley hosts Advent Program for area church women
- Naaman and the dreaded disease
- Delbert Laverne “Perk” Perkins
- Kathie “Katie” Ragene Howe
- Laura Lyngstad shares her talent to help others preserve memories
- Cornbelt Conference honors announced