Learing installed as American Legion Auxiliary President

Arlys Rye, Karen Richelieu and Susie Learing of Unit 193 of Irene attended the 104th American Legion Family Convention held June 20-22 in Huron, SD.Highlights of the convention included South Dakota ALA President AnnaMae Warnier from Alcester opening the convention with a finance and department executive committee meeting on Friday. A joint banquet with the…