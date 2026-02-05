SD American Legion Auxiliary President Susie Learing, Girls State Governor Madisen Younie, SD Governor Larry Rhoden, Boys State Governor Brody Tynan and Legion Commander Kevin Hempel. (Photo/Submitted) Legion Day at the Capital was held on January 26 in the Capital Rotunda in Pierre. During the event, Girls State Governor Madisen Younie and Boys State Governor…
