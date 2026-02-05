Legion Day at the Capital

Feb 5, 2026 | Home, News

SD American Legion Auxiliary President Susie Learing, Girls State Governor Madisen Younie, SD Governor Larry Rhoden, Boys State Governor Brody Tynan and Legion Commander Kevin Hempel. (Photo/Submitted) Legion Day at the Capital was held on January 26 in the Capital Rotunda in Pierre. During the event, Girls State Governor Madisen Younie and Boys State Governor…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here