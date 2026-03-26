Local families performing in Easter musical in Sioux Falls

Centerville residents Zach Stake and his children Selah (front), Annalisa, and Gabriel, are appearing in the Sioux Falls production, “Passion and the Cross,” this weekend and next in Sioux Falls. (Photo/Riva Sharples) Riva Sharples | Writer A Centerville family, along with a family from Wakonda, are among the cast of 120 people performing “The Passion…
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