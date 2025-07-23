Local FCCLA students attend National Leadership Conference

Jul 23, 2025

Irene-Wakonda’s Alyda Thompson received gold and placed tenth in the nation at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference. (Photo/Submitted) IW’S Thompson receives gold, places tenth in the nation Students from Irene-Wakonda and Marion were part of the nearly 190 high school students from South Dakota who traveled to Orlando, FL to attend the Family, Career and…

