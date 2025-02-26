Schools in South Dakota, including our area schools, celebrated School Board Recognition Week last week, February 17-21. School board members are responsible for setting the vision of and goals for the district and strive to provide a quality education for our students. The school board also hires quality educators, adopts policies and evaluates progress while…
Latest News
- Knutson named as finalist for Golden Owl Award
- Local schools celebrate School Board Recognition Week
- “Bid, Don’t Yell”
- Turner County weekly commissioners meeting
- Clarke Helen Hoover
- Audrey Jane Petersen Jensen
- Pam Johns
- Eagles lose two hard-fought games
- Lady Eagles finish regular season with one win, one loss for the week
- Parker girls drop two more