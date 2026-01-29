Low starting pay for elected officials causes a stir

Jan 29, 2026 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer This year is an election year for the Turner County Sheriff and the race for sheriff is already heating up. Two weeks ago, Robert Kirvin, Jr., a candidate running for Turner County Sheriff, brought to light the starting pay rates for elected officials in Turner County. On January 6, the…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here