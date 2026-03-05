Luke Hansen Youth Basketball Tournament

Mar 5, 2026 | Features, Home, News

The Viborg-Hurley team chases down the ball during the girls’ tournament on February 7. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor In his seven short years, Luke Hansen touched many lives as he fought his courageous battle with cancer. Luke lost that battle in November of 2010, but he will be remembered for years to come…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here