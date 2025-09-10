Congratulations to Queen Tatum Lyons and King Jake Austin on being named Viborg-Hurley’s royal couple at coronation on Monday night! (Photo/Faydra Christensen)…
Latest News
- Regehrs claim Supreme Champion Ram title at State Fair
- Lyons and Austin crowned Cougar Royalty
- Gutormson and Wieman crowned Pheasant royalty
- Marion School’s Andrew Jensen receives Teacher of the Year Award
- Close Encounter
- Karl Ries
- Larry Larsen
- Larry Waltner
- Larry Hoogestraat
- Tornadoes fall short in Jaguar matchup