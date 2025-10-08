Marching Tornadoes take home gold in Menno

Tricia Eide | Writer The Marching Tornadoes blew their way to a victory again, this time in Menno. With some big towns to go against in Class B, it was ultimately Centerville who took home the gold, beating out Dakota Valley and Scotland. Congratulations to the Marching Tornadoes on another successful season, this time under…

