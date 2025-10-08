Tricia Eide | Writer The Marching Tornadoes blew their way to a victory again, this time in Menno. With some big towns to go against in Class B, it was ultimately Centerville who took home the gold, beating out Dakota Valley and Scotland. Congratulations to the Marching Tornadoes on another successful season, this time under…
Latest News
- Irene Rodeo named 2025 SDRA Rodeo of the Year
- Tripp Pulse brings home third place trophy at National Tractor Pedal Pull
- National Newspaper Week
- National 4-H Week: “Beyond Ready”
- Fall Fest at the Nest a hot, but fun, day for all
- I-W Journalism Club celebrating National Newspaper Week
- Marching Tornadoes take home gold in Menno
- Cornelius’s Conversion
- Cougars crush Chester, 58-6
- Cubs edge Parker football