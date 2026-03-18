Marion Americanism contest winners announced

Mar 18, 2026 | Home, News

Alayna Waldner, fifth grade – First place essay contest. (Photo/Submitted) (Left to right) Third grade poem contest winners – Kade Gortmaker – first place, Gibson Blom – second place, Ashton Preheim – third place. (Photo/Submitted) (Left to right) Third grade Essay contest winners – Henry Thomas – first place, Henry Tommeraus – second place, Jace…

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