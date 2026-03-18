Alayna Waldner, fifth grade – First place essay contest. (Photo/Submitted) (Left to right) Third grade poem contest winners – Kade Gortmaker – first place, Gibson Blom – second place, Ashton Preheim – third place. (Photo/Submitted) (Left to right) Third grade Essay contest winners – Henry Thomas – first place, Henry Tommeraus – second place, Jace…
Latest News
- Cougars headed back to State Tournament!
- Sunshine Week shines light on the importance of open government
- City calls foul on Irene turkeys
- Marion Americanism contest winners announced
- Tornadoes take seventh place at State Tournament
- Marion School Board meets
- Open government and the role of local newspapers
- Yvonne Ernster
- Craig Allen Steffen
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