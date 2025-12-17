Marion celebrates Hometown Christmas

Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus sit in front of a photo backdrop for posed photos. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Despite Mother Nature’s best-laid plans to spoil the fun, Marion held their Hometown Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 13 in the Marion School gym. Eager shoppers braved the snow and winds to visit the Vendor Fair for adults…
