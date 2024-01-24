Marion FCCLA ready to hook you up for Valentines Day

Jan 24, 2024 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Valentines Day is right around the corner. The Marion FCCLA is on board make sure your sweetheart doesn’t get left out.Whether you are looking for something simple like a carnation, or want to go with balloons and sweets, they have something for everyone.They have roses, balloons, candy and a beverage…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register