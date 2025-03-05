Marion FFA chapter sponsors breakfast

Mar 5, 2025 | Home, News

FFA students serve eggs, sausage and drinks. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer On Sunday, March 2, the Marion FFA chapter sponsored a breakfast of pancakes, link sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice in the small gym from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations were accepted….

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here