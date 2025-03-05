FFA students serve eggs, sausage and drinks. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer On Sunday, March 2, the Marion FFA chapter sponsored a breakfast of pancakes, link sausage, scrambled eggs, coffee and juice in the small gym from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Free will donations were accepted….
Latest News
- Centerville Steakhouse sold
- Centerville Care and Rehab welcomes new Administrator Raigan Schmidt
- SEFP sponsors Career Fair
- Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend
- Marion FFA chapter sponsors breakfast
- Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting
- Katherine Buseman
- Richard L. “Dick” Zimmerman
- Donald Laufman
- Bearcats fall to Warriors