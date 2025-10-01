Marion Homecoming royalty crowned

Congratulations to King Jackson Donlan (son of Matt and Ashley Donlan) and Queen Kallie Johnson (daughter of Justin and Heidi Johnson), who were crowned Marion Homecoming royalty on Monday night! (Photo/Submitted)…
