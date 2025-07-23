Marion School Board meets

Jul 23, 2025 | Home, News

Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion School Board met on Monday, July 14. President Scott Tieszen called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. with members Tieszen, Jared Schmidt and Jen McConniel. Member Matt Donlan arrived after the meeting had started. The agenda for the meeting was approved. Doug VonEye from Sunkota construction reported on…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here