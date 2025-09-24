Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion School Board held their September 15 meeting in the Marion School music room. All board members, business manager Crystal Longe, Principal Bill Leberman and Superintendent Brian Brosnahan were present. The teacher’s reports were given by Mrs. Orcutt and Mrs. Roth. They shared comments on their new classrooms and reactions…
Latest News
- Parker streets alive with the sound of music
- Honoring one of Centerville’s fallen heroes
- Celebrating a legend
- Governor Rhoden appoints Shubeck as District 16 Representative
- Golden Rule Rose Field Feeders meet
- Blazing Dealz now offering Stensland Ice Cream
- Marion School holds Bike Safety Day
- Marion School board meets
- Nearly 200 young people attend Fields of Faith in Alcester
- The Williamson Family – Puppies, photography and so much more!