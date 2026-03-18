Marion School Board meets

Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion School Board held their March meeting Monday, March 9 with all board members present. Superintendent Brosnahan and Principal Lieberman met with the Department of Labor concerning the closure of Freeman Academy and their faculty. The teachers report was given by Tiffany Davis and focused on the events of elementary,…
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