Marion School Board meets

Al Astleford | Writer The Marion School Board held their monthly meeting on May 19 in the music room. Business proceeded following satisfying the formalities. The resignations of Jerico Shape, paraprofessional and coach and Abi Lien, high school math were accepted. New employee contracts for Andrew Jensen (Ag/FFA) and Tiffany Davis (HS math) were approved….
