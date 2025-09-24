Marion School holds Bike Safety Day

(Left to right) Jace Piehl, Deputy Roesler and Nolan Schoenwald at the Bike Safety Event in Marion. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer The Marion School partnered with Freeman Regional Health Services and Total Stop Convenience stores, with cooperation from the Turner County Sheriff’s Office, to hold a Bike Safety Day in Marion on Tuesday,…

