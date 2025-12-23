Marion School presents Christmas Concert

The third grade students were Christmas Mice. (Photo/Alan Astleford) Alan Astleford | Writer The preschool, pre-kindergarten and K-12 Christmas concert that was rescheduled from December 11 was held on December 17 at 2 p.m. in the afternoon. The preschool and pre-kindergarten students performed I Like To Ring The Bells and The Bells on the Sleigh….