Marion School’s Andrew Jensen receives Teacher of the Year Award

Andrew Jensen received a plaque for the SDACTE Teacher of the Year Award from Kelly Dunkelberger, Past SDACTE President. (Photo/Submitted) The South Dakota Association of Career and Technical Education is pleased to announce that Andrew Jenson, past agricultural teacher and FFA advisor at the Chester Area School District and now in the Marion School District,…
